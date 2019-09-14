Brody Jenner, 36, Makes Out With GF Josie Canseco, 22, On Romantic Horseback Ride

Brody Jenner and GF Josie Canseco have headed to Montana for a romantic mountain getaway. They made out while riding horses together, unable to contain their passion.

Brody Jenner and ex Kaitlynn Carter wasted no time in jumping into new romances after their early August split. The 36-year-old hunk nearly immediately dove into a relationship with 22-year-old model Josie Canseco and they are head over heels for each other. The pair has headed to Montana for a mountain getaway and are making the most of the mountain lifestyle, going on a horseback ride where they leaned over to passionately kiss each other. Josie shared two photos of their romantic moment to her Instagram on Sept. 13 along with the caption “Thank you ❤️.”

Josie looks like a true cowgirl in a tan stetson while wearing a white t-shirt and faded blue jeans with black cowboy boots aboard a brown horse. Brody is seen in a plaid flannel shirt and baseball cap and in the second photo the two hold hands and gaze lovingly at each other. The couple is stopped above a bluff with the mountains in front of them.

In another IG pic showing off her horse and a video of them riding away from the ranch and into the wilderness Josie wrote “Can’t wait to call this place home.” When a friend asked her if she was serious in the comments about moving there, she responded “F**k ya in like 10 years tho lol.” Brody then commented “Don’t know who shot all that but wow they are incredible. Captured everything so perfectly.”

Famous fans loved the kissing aboard horses photos. Robin Thicke‘s girlfriend April Love Geary wrote, “Two gorgeous humans ♥️. Y’all are so perfect together! in the comments. Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino left a “❤️” emoji while Brody’s mom Linda Thompson approved, writing Sweeeeet! ❤️.”

The Montana makeout sesh comes after Brody told a TMZ cameraman that Josie was “absolutely” the marrying type just a few weeks after they started dating. They’ve been nearly inseparable, just like Kaitlynn, 30, and girlfriend Miley Cyrus, 26,. So it seems like the only person hurt in the respective breakups is Miley’s soon to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, who filed for divorce after photos dropped of his then-wife making out with Kaitlynn in Italy before news of their Aug. 10 separation had even dropped.