Brody Jenner’s latest outing with new flame Josie Canseco was a PDA-filled stroll on the beach, where they were spotted kissing a number of times.

Well, that was fast! Brody Jenner, 36, is moving on from Kaitlynn Carter, 30, with a new lady, Josie Canseco, 22, and they’ve been incredibly open about flaunting their PDA. In a new set of photos, The Hills star was spotted taking a romantic stroll by the beach with his new flame on Aug. 21, and they were sure to stop and share sweet smooches along the way. The gorgeous blonde wore a striped crop top and ripped jeans for the stroll, while Body kept it casual in a white tee and dark blue pants.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new couple step out together. We first saw them out together when they hit up an L.A. nightclub on Aug. 14 and later hugged each other after leaving and getting into the same car. Then, two days later, the new lovebirds further solidified romance rumors when they stepped out in LA on the night of Aug. 16, and packed on some major PDA.

As he moves on with a new lady, it looks like Brody is still on the best of terms with his ex. The reality star celebrated his birthday on Aug. 21, and Kaitlynn actually sent him a present! Brody shared the sweet sentiment, which was also sent by Miley Cyrus, in an Instagram video. “Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner can be heard saying in the video clip on his IG stories. “You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!” He then zoomed in on the birthday card from his ex and Cyrus, which read, “Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

Brody and Kaitlynn called it quits earlier this month, about a year after their June 2018 nuptials.“Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” their rep told HollywoodLife. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” Of course — Brody isn’t the only one moving on fast. Kaitlynn has since been spotted kicking it with Miley and the two were seen smooching on a boat in Italy.