Another reality television couple is over. Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have split, their rep confirms to HollywoodLife. And, a new report claims they were never legally married. ‘The Hills’ stars reportedly called it quits 1 year after their June 2018 nuptials.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have called it quits, the now former couple’s rep, Scott Newman confirms to HollywoodLife. “Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” Newman tells us. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The two were never legally married to begin with following their June 2018 wedding in Indonesia, TMZ, who was first to break the news, reports. The Hills stars reportedly never filed for a marriage license in the states upon returning from their ceremony on the island of Nihi Sumba last summer. And, sources tell the site that Brody, 35, and Kaitlynn, 30, split because she wanted two things, a baby and a legal marriage — something the DJ did not want.

Brody and Kaitlynn are done, the insider says, adding that the lifestyle blogger has already moved out of the California home they shared together. Brody was out with friends in West Hollywood last night and he was noticeably without his wedding ring, as seen in the below photo. Brody and Kaitlynn have not addressed the breakup report.

Meanwhile, both Brody and Kaitlyn have been active on social media, despite the breakup news. He shared numerous videos on Instagram Stories of his dogs, along with a photo from a night out. The blogger also took to Instagram Stories, where she posted videos of her workout and a clip of her and her assistant. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter upon reporting the news.