See Message
Hollywood Life

Jake Paul Denies Being ‘Engaged’ In Any Vandalism After He Films Arizona Mall Looting

jake paul
Shutterstock
A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Los Angeles, CA - Paris Jackson seen carrying a "Peace, Love< Justice" sign as she attends the Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Singers Halsey and boyfriend Yungblud seen out protesting with the large crowds in the wake of George Floyd death. Pictured: Halsey, Yungblud BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country Minneapolis Police Death - 29 May 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jake Paul came under fire for filming looting at an Arizona mall, and has now responded to the backlash, saying he was simply documenting the activity.

Jake Paul has landed in hot water after he filmed the looting of an Arizona shopping mall, in the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic death. The controversial YouTuber responded with a lengthy statement on Twitter on May 31, claiming he wasn’t participating in any vandalism, but simply documenting it. “Neither I, nor anyone in our group, was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he wrote, addressing the protests and outcry sweeping the nation, in response to the unarmed black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The 23-year-old went on to explain that he, and his crew, were involved in a “peaceful” protest earlier in the day, despite the fact the footage posted online focused primarily on vandalism and looting at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona. “We spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events,” he continued. 

Jake then added, “We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through, we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

He concluded his response by saying it wasn’t the time to “attack each other”, but rather join together. “We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness. This is not the time to attack each other, it’s time to join together and evolve.” Jake isn’t the only celebrity who filmed the protests across the country on May 30.

Actor John Cusack posted a harrowing video from the Chicago protests on May 30, claiming he was “attacked” by police officers. The 53-year-old alleged he was simply filming the riots, incited by nationwide outcry from the Black Lives Matter movement, when cops appeared to repeatedly hit his bike with a baton. In the blurry video, which he posted to Twitter, a man could be heard aggressively yelling: “Get the f**k out of here! Go on move! Get that bike out of here!”