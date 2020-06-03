Justin Hartley Shows Off Nasty Injury With Arm In Sling While Walking Shirtless Outside His House

Justin Hartley may have had serious arm surgery, but he’s still a total hunk. The ‘This Is Us’ star went shirtless while showing off his buff chest and abs, despite sporting a full arm cast.

Even a large arm cast can’t stop Justin Hartley‘s hotness. The 43-year-old This Is Us star recently made a trip to a Southern California surgical center and is now sporting a large cast that goes from his right hand, over his elbow and up his right bicep. He’s back at home now and taking advantage of being able to go shirtless without having to wrangle a top over his bent and injured arm. Justin was photographed on June 2 going to the end of his driveway to pick up his mail and showed off his buff body in the process.

It’s clear that Justin was still working out often before he had arm surgery on May 28. His left bicep glistened in the sun as he picked up a large stack of envelopes from inside his mail box, while his cast covered up his right arm. His pecs looked so strong and well defined, and his abs appeared tight and ripped. He’s not letting his TV star muscles disappear just because of an arm surgery.

Justin was fully casual, even making the walk down his driveway in his bare feet. The only thing he was wearing other than his cast was a pair of long red swim trunks with a white tie in the front. If there’s ever a time for an actor to be at home relaxing and rehabbing an injury, it’s during the current quarantine while Hollywood production is still shut down for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The blonde hunk used his late May trip to the surgical center to debut the new lady in his life. He was photographed getting a kiss from his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, 30, as she dropped him off at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. She seemed to be an attentive girlfriend, as she returned hours later to pick up Justin — who was brought out by in a wheelchair by a staffer — after his surgery to drive him home.

It’s unclear how long Justin and Nicole have been dating, but she’s the first new lady in his life after he filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, 38, on Nov. 22, 2019. Which was odd timing as the pair happily posed as a couple The Hollywood Reporter’s Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, just eight days before the split. Justin in his legal paperwork had listed their separation date as July 8, 2019, a full four months prior. Nearly a year later, his heart is mending thanks to Sofia and his arm is healing thanks to an orthopedic surgeon.