Megan Fox Shops With Her Kids 2 Weeks After Husband Brian Austin Green Confirms Their Split

Megan Fox’s shopping journey with her 3 kids did not include husband Brian Austin Green who just announced their split after almost 10 years of marriage.

It was a family kind of day for Megan Fox, 34, as she headed to the grocery store in Calabasas, California with her three children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6 and Journey, 3, on Saturday, May 30. The Transformers star kept it super casual for the food-related outing in a grey top, ripped jeans and sandals while sporting stunner shades and a face mask. Her kids took a big win in the adorable department as they each dressed in the cutest of ways. Megan was previously spotted solo during a coffee trip days after hubby Brian Austin Green, 46, made the shocking news about their breakup.

Megan Fox out and about with her three kids. Credit: Backgrid
Megan & Brian are the duo that everyone is talking about lately due to the end of their relationship. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he revealed on the May 18th episode of his podcast With Brian Austin Green. 

It wasn’t all sadness during the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s confession as he also spoke about how they’ll “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

The timing of their breakup couldn’t have been more perfect for people to speculate that Machine Gun Kelly, 30, may have had something to do with this. He and Megan were spotted together earlier this month and he was later pictured leaving her gated community. He’s also posted a couple of really flirty behind the scenes clips of them from their music video “Bloody Valentine”.

One of those clips revolves around him stripping down to his underwear before getting into the bathtub where fans thought she was checking him out. Another was when she giggled with delight as he filmed her behind a big tray of yummy donuts. MGK has also sparked romance rumors quite a lot this past year with two other very famous women: Noah Cyrus, 20, and Kate Beckinsale, 46.