Megan Fox might have been checking out Machine Gun Kelly’s goods in yet another sexy video posted by the A-list rapper.

Another day, another clip of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly acting in a very flirty manner with one another! MGK, 30, has been pulling out all the stops to get his fans to check out his newest video, “Bloody Valentine,” which prominently features the gorgeous actress. Clearly whatever he’s doing has worked as it has amassed almost 10 million clicks so far on his YouTube page in only 3 days! Perhaps these behind the scenes videos he’s been posting on his Instagram has helped in the process, especially the latest one of him getting undressed right in front of the brunette bombshell.

MGK complained that it’s “so f***ing cold” before stripping down to just his underwear and getting into the bathtub in the footage he shared on Saturday, May 23. Megan, who looked unbelievably stunning in just a bra and underwear with her beautiful locks cascading down both sides of her shoulders, appeared to be checking him out mid-strip! “She even stares when he’s in the tub. Atta girl!”, one fan wrote in the comments section. In the music video she eventually electrocutes him with the hairdryer that she’s carrying.

Fans are still questioning the status of their relationship for many reasons. One: they were seen getting coffee together earlier this month right before her husband Brian Austin Green, 46, announced that they were splitting up after almost 10 years of marriage. The “Bad Things” rapper was then spotted leaving her gated community days after the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed their news.

MGK also looked to be getting quite flirty with her in another behind the scenes clip of them on the set of their music video that he posted on Friday, May 22. He made her giggle with delight while she sat in front of a pile of donuts in a very sexy outfit.