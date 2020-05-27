Megan Fox Steps Out & Grabs Coffee In 1st Pics Since Heartbreaking Brian Austin Green Split

There she is! Megan Fox emerged from seclusion after estranged husband Brian Austin Green announced their split. She looked stunning, as the actress went solo on a L.A. coffee run.

Megan Fox has stepped out as a soon to be single woman for the first time since estranged husband Brian Austin Green announced on May 18 that the pair was splitting up after nearly 10 years of marriage. The 34-year-old Transformers star was alone as she went on a May 27 coffee run, and looked so incredibly beautiful while going casual. She donned dark aviator sunglasses and minimal makeup, as she waited on her cup of joe to be ready while outside of a shop.

Megan’s brunette hair looked perfect in long waves. Her outfit was pure comfort, as she wore a loose short-sleeved black blouse. She matched it with white and black leopard print athletic-style pants featuring side pockets and black elastic ankle bands. Megan went for cozy footwear, rocking black fuzzy open-toe slide-on slippers for her outing.

Megan went solo as she wasn’t seen with any of her three sons with Brian, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Also absent was rumored love interest, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30. He spent two hours visiting with the former New Girl actress in her Calabasas, CA gated community on May 20. Earlier that day, MGK — real name Colson Baker — released the music video his song “Bloody Valentine” which starred Megan. While they came close to kissing in the vid, Megan taped his mouth shut gave him a sexy torture session.

Brian has been out and about shopping and running errands with a brave face since announcing their split on his podcast …with Brian Austin Green. He’s still shaken by Megan’s decision that she wanted to try living life apart from him. In his May 25 podcast installment, the former 90210 star explained, “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.” He added, “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it,” but that he “can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” During his May 18 split announcement, Brian said of Megan, “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”