Chris Brown Debuts New Tattoo For Son Aeko, 6 Mos, After He Celebrates Daughter Royalty’s Birthday

Chris Brown has had quite a fun week in the parenting department as he did something special for both his children in two very different ways!

Chris Brown, 30, has gushed about his kids Royalty, 6, and Aeko, 6 months, several times on his social media. That tradition continued over the past couple of days where he celebrated his daughter’s birthday in a really beautiful way while also getting a tribute tattoo for his baby boy! The “Run It” singer debuted his new ink in an Instagram pic posted on Saturday, May 30, which showed his right leg being covered by the letter’s of his son’s name along with a tattoo of Aeko’s eye right above it. He made sure to post a before and after of it while also posing with the artist that did the impressive work on him.

The Grammy winner has shown mad love for Aeko (who he shares with model Ammika Harris, 27) by posting a bunch of adorable photos of him for his millions of fans to ogle over. He uploaded a precious video earlier this month where the little one looked exactly like his superstar daddy. His mother, Joyce Hawkins, also hopped on board the Aeko-loving train by sharing a pic of her grandson making the most adorable face. “WELL WELL LOOK WHO POPPED UP IN MY PHONE TODAY!!! MY OTHER ANGEL!!!”, she captioned the snap.

The other angel in Chris & Joyce’s is of course Royalty who just turned 6 on May 27. Chris had ample reason to celebrate his baby girl this month as she also graduated from kindergarten! They shared a sweet bonding moment when the two blew out the candles on her b-day cake in a video posted to her own Instagram account (managed by mommy Nia Guzman).

Royalty was also beaming with pride when she happily held her kindergarten graduation certificate in her hand next to her teacher. She dressed in the most stylish of ways for the major moment by wearing a little black dress with Versace written in gold across the middle.