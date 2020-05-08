Chris Brown’s Mom Gushes Over Cute New Pic Of Baby Aeko, 5 Months: My ‘Angel’

Baby Aeko is melting the heart of his grandma, Joyce Hawkins! Chris Brown’s mom took to Instagram to share the sweetest snap of her little ‘angel’.

Like grandmother, like grandson! Joyce Hawkins, singer Chris Brown‘s mom, gushed over a sweet new pic of five-month-old Aeko amid the coronavirus quarantine. ‘Mom Breezy’ took to Instagram on May 7 to share an adorable snap of her grandson. “WELL WELL LOOK WHO POPPED UP IN MY PHONE TODAY!!! MY OTHER ANGEL!!!” she captioned the pic of little Aeko, who is in lockdown with his mom Ammika Harris in Germany. The photo showed the R&B singer’s son in a stripy jumpsuit, with a stripey blue bib.

The adorable tot sat up by himself on a grey couch, and had the sweetest expression on his face, as he looked at the camera with his huge brown eyes. He was surrounded by toys, including a mini basketball and colorful toy rings. “He sitting on his own at 5 months smart baby he is the cutest,” one fan wrote, while another commented on how much he looked like his dad. “Mini Chris,” they wrote.

The “No Guidance” singer celebrated his 31st birthday earlier this week, and got a special birthday gift from his son! Ammika shared several photos of Aeko — pronounced “Echo” — to her Instagram account, in which the little boy could be seen in laying in his crib in an orange Gucci jumper while playing with a Polaroid photo. In the third pic — which was in black and white — Aeko was sitting up and holding on to the photo with a huge smile on his face. In the pic he was holding was daddy Chris with his arms folded. Ammika also included a snap of the smiling birthday boy and a photo of her going in for a kiss with the father of her son.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” Ammika captioned the pics along with a red heart emoji. Chris responded back “LOVE YALL,” in one comment and added a red heart emoji in a second post. Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins was so moved by the pic of her grandson holding a photo of her own son that she shared it on her Instagram account. “OMG!!! IM IN TEARS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY FROM AEKO!!!” Joyce wrote in the caption.