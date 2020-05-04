Chris Brown Posts Precious Video Of Baby Son, 5 Mos., & He’s More Identical To Dad Than Ever

Aeko Brown is growing up to look JUST like his famous dad, Chris Brown. The singer shared a new video of the little guy on May 3, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Chris Brown’s five-month-old son, Aeko Brown, is totally his mini-me! On May 3, Chris took to his Instagram Story to share a new video of baby Aeko, who’s in a trance while listening to some music and holding onto a colorful ball. Aeko stares straight ahead in the video, and seems to be concentrating very hard on something. “I think he’s in his feelings,” Chris captioned the video, along with a laughing crying emoji. Many fans re-posted the vid and gushed over how cute Aeko is, while several also pointed out how much he’s starting to look like his dad.

Aeko’s big half-sister, Royalty Brown, has also gotten a lot of physical qualities from her father, and has started looking more and more like him over the years, as well. While Aeko definitely has some qualities from his mom, Ammika Harris, there’s a very striking resemblance to Chris. Both Chris and Ammika are often sharing pictures and videos of the little guy, giving fans a look at how much he’s growing up week by week since his Nov. 20 birth.

Ammika has been quarantined with Aeko in Germany, while Chris is back in Los Angeles. However, that hasn’t stopped him from keeping up-to-date with his son via FaceTime, as well as pictures and videos. Chris is clearly one proud papa!

Chris and Ammika have never opened up about their relationship status, but recently, they’ve been publicly flirting with each other quite a bit on social media. Chris gushed that Ammika is the “prettiest woman in the world” in the comments section of one of her sexy Instagram pics, while she agreed with a fan that Chris is the “greatest of all time.”