Watch
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Posts Precious Video Of Baby Son, 5 Mos., & He’s More Identical To Dad Than Ever

chris brown
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Aeko Brown is growing up to look JUST like his famous dad, Chris Brown. The singer shared a new video of the little guy on May 3, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Chris Brown’s five-month-old son, Aeko Brown, is totally his mini-me! On May 3, Chris took to his Instagram Story to share a new video of baby Aeko, who’s in a trance while listening to some music and holding onto a colorful ball. Aeko stares straight ahead in the video, and seems to be concentrating very hard on something. “I think he’s in his feelings,” Chris captioned the video, along with a laughing crying emoji. Many fans re-posted the vid and gushed over how cute Aeko is, while several also pointed out how much he’s starting to look like his dad.

Aeko’s big half-sister, Royalty Brown, has also gotten a lot of physical qualities from her father, and has started looking more and more like him over the years, as well. While Aeko definitely has some qualities from his mom, Ammika Harris, there’s a very striking resemblance to Chris. Both Chris and Ammika are often sharing pictures and videos of the little guy, giving fans a look at how much he’s growing up week by week since his Nov. 20 birth.

Ammika has been quarantined with Aeko in Germany, while Chris is back in Los Angeles. However, that hasn’t stopped him from keeping up-to-date with his son via FaceTime, as well as pictures and videos. Chris is clearly one proud papa!

Chris and Ammika have never opened up about their relationship status, but recently, they’ve been publicly flirting with each other quite a bit on social media. Chris gushed that Ammika is the “prettiest woman in the world” in the comments section of one of her sexy Instagram pics, while she agreed with a fan that Chris is the “greatest of all time.”