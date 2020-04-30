Chris Brown Flirts With Ammika Harris On Instagram After She Posts Sexy New Bikini Pic

After calling Ammika Harris the ‘prettiest woman on the planet,’ Chris Brown is continuing to flirt with the mother of his son Aeko, gushing over a string bikini photo.

It sure didn’t take long for Ammika Harris‘ body to snap back after giving birth to Chris Brown‘s son Aeko in Nov. 2019. Five months later, she’s rocking a tiny string bikini like nobody’s business, and even has her toned abs showing. The model and new mom posted a photo of herself looking smoking hot to her Instagram on Apr. 27, and though it took a day, Chris responded by flirting with the mother of his son in the comments.

On Apr. 28, Chris left a smiling emoji with a pair of dark sunglasses as a comment. The 30-year-old then wrote “Cold” in another share. Ammika can be seen standing against a white wall in a blue and white string bikini. Her golden skin glows as she pulls on the hips of her bottoms with her hands, lifting them slightly up. Ammika seems to have no stretch marks from the pregnancy, and her oblique muscles on her stomach already look well-defined. She didn’t write anything in the caption, except to credit Ezili Swim with her bikini.

Fans were so there for Chris’ flirty comments. User brookeedwards wrote, “@chrisbrownofficial WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” while symone_jo added, “I’m here for it.” Fan tha_raww1lauren told Breezy, “@chrisbrownofficial i ship y’all, while user kaycieohb gushed, “@chrisbrownofficial love her like no other.” amm1kaaa wrote, “@chrisbrownofficial YU KNO U LOVE HERRR BOIII,” as user ti1er was so happy to see him crushing on Ammika, telling the singer, “@chrisbrownofficial i love to see it yall!!!!

While Chris and Ammika are quarantining separately during the coronavirus lockdown — he’s in L.A. and she’s in Germany –the singer has been giving her lots of IG praise lately. On Easter Sunday Apr. 12 when the model posted another stunning IG pic, Chris commented, “[Red heart emoji] you.” On April 26, Ammika shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a bra top and minimal makeup. Chris popped up in the comments section of the photo to write, “PRETTIEST WOMAN ON THE PLANET!!!!” She sweetly responded by calling Breezy “the greatest.”