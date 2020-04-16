Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 5 Mos., Looks So Cute ‘Chewing’ On HIs Fingers In Sweet New Pics

Ammika Harris just posted the most adorable photos of baby boy Aeko, who looked like he was more than ready for his close-up!

Chris Brown‘s son is growing by the day! Proud mom Ammika Harris just posted the sweetest photos of their five-month-old son Aeko Catori lounging on the couch, and we can’t get over how big he’s getting. Just like every baby, Aeko hilariously sucked on his fingers while his mom snapped the pictures, which she made note of in her caption. “His face when I tell him ‘no more chewing on the fingers’,” Ammika wrote on the April 16 post, which consisted of four photos.

Aeko was so stylish for his day in quarantine, rocking a baby blue gingham jumper by Polo Ralph Lauren. The short sleeved onesie — which Ammika picked up from luxury childrenswear retailer Child’s Play Clothing — featured two buttons and a collared neck, along with the brand’s iconic horse motif. The baby appeared to enamored by his new BFF — a matching blue gingham teddy bear — in the last pic as he hung onto the plush toy and gave it an inquisitive look.

Little Aeko’s big brown eyes reminded us so much of his handsome dad, who is at home in the United States while Aeko and Ammika remain in Germany. Ammika seemingly is enjoying her time in the European country, where her mother lives, as she also posted “God knows best. Grateful and genuinely happy!” in another Instagram story on Thursday, April 16.

The new photos come just a day after Ammika posted gorgeous black-and-white snaps of her snuggling and kissing Aeko on April 15! Rocking a sheer black dress from Ezili Swim and a chic high pony tail, Ammika looked gorgeous as she lifted Aeko up in the air. She looked so in love wither sweet son as she gave him a peck on the cheek.

While Chris can’t be with Aeko and Ammika due to the COVID-19 quarantine, he has been staying in touch with the two over FaceTime. The “Loyal” singer posted an adorable video of Aeko filmed by Ammika, sweetly dubbing him his “prince” in the caption. “Chris and Ammika are co-parenting really well. They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 1. “He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones…Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time,” the insider also noted.