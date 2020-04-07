Exclusive
Hollywood Life

How Chris Brown Is Coping Without Being Able To Be With Son, Aeko, 4 Mos., During Quarantine

chris brown
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
, and

While quarantined thousands of miles away from his newborn son, Aeko, Chris Brown is keeping busy and staying positive — and we have the EXCLUSIVE scoop about what he’s been up to!

Chris Brown is quarantined at his home in Los Angeles amidst the coronavirus crisis, while his four-month-old son, Aeko Brown, overseas in Germany with mom, Ammika Harris. Even though Chris is missing his little boy, he’s accepted the fact that they’ll have to be apart for now. “Chris knows that the safest place for Aeko right now is with his mom. He would never want to take that away from Ammika, especially during a time like this,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As much as he misses his son, and of course wants to see him, he knows Ammika is an amazing mom and that’s where Aeko needs to be.”

Of course, Chris has been keeping in touch with Ammika and Aeko via FaceTime, and Ammika has been sending him photo and video updates of the newborn. Chris often shares these pictures and videos on his Instagram, to make sure the world knows that he’s thinking about his son! “Chris is dealing with all of this the best way he can,” another insider explained. “He knows it is all temporary. He likes that his kids have their mothers to hang out with when he can’t be there.”

Chris is finding ways to keep busy, too. In addition to all the TikTok videos he’s been posting online, he’s also been “working on his music and his Indigo mini movie,” our source revealed. Plus, he’s planning on releasing the name of his next album “soon!” It’s been almost a year since Chris dropped his last album, so of course, fans are already itching for more!

Chris and Ammika welcomed Aeko in Nov. 2019, after keeping quiet about Ammika’s pregnancy. Since they confirmed the birth of their little boy, though, they’ve been posting pictures and videos of him like crazy — and we can’t wait to see more as he grows up right before our eyes!