How Chris Brown Is Coping Without Being Able To Be With Son, Aeko, 4 Mos., During Quarantine

While quarantined thousands of miles away from his newborn son, Aeko, Chris Brown is keeping busy and staying positive — and we have the EXCLUSIVE scoop about what he’s been up to!

Chris Brown is quarantined at his home in Los Angeles amidst the coronavirus crisis, while his four-month-old son, Aeko Brown, overseas in Germany with mom, Ammika Harris. Even though Chris is missing his little boy, he’s accepted the fact that they’ll have to be apart for now. “Chris knows that the safest place for Aeko right now is with his mom. He would never want to take that away from Ammika, especially during a time like this,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As much as he misses his son, and of course wants to see him, he knows Ammika is an amazing mom and that’s where Aeko needs to be.”

Of course, Chris has been keeping in touch with Ammika and Aeko via FaceTime, and Ammika has been sending him photo and video updates of the newborn. Chris often shares these pictures and videos on his Instagram, to make sure the world knows that he’s thinking about his son! “Chris is dealing with all of this the best way he can,” another insider explained. “He knows it is all temporary. He likes that his kids have their mothers to hang out with when he can’t be there.”

Chris is finding ways to keep busy, too. In addition to all the TikTok videos he’s been posting online, he’s also been “working on his music and his Indigo mini movie,” our source revealed. Plus, he’s planning on releasing the name of his next album “soon!” It’s been almost a year since Chris dropped his last album, so of course, fans are already itching for more!

Chris and Ammika welcomed Aeko in Nov. 2019, after keeping quiet about Ammika’s pregnancy. Since they confirmed the birth of their little boy, though, they’ve been posting pictures and videos of him like crazy — and we can’t wait to see more as he grows up right before our eyes!