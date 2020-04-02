Chris Brown Admits He’s Cracking Up Over Daughter Royalty’s 1st Tik Tok Video

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty has him fully amused with her Tik Tok debut! The 5-year-old showed off her dance skills to the ‘Savage’ challenge, before she impersonated Cardi B.

Chris Brown got a good laugh when his daughter Royalty joined Tik Tok this week! The “Freaky Friday” singer, 30, reposted her first video on his Instagram account on April 1, with a crying-laughing emoji as the caption. He tagged his 5-year-old, who already has over 700k Instagram followers, in his post.

In the short clip, Royalty performs the dance challenge to Meg Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” before she stops to yell “coronavirus” — Cardi B‘s now viral moment that was transformed into a chart-topping song. At the end, Royalty bends down to pick up her fluffy white dog and smiles at the camera.

Royalty modeled her pink dress in a post on Instagram, before she danced in the layered number. Her look was a creation from Deux par Deux, a popular kids’ clothing brand. Royalty, who wore her hair back in a ponytail, encouraged her followers to #StayHome in the caption of her at home photo shoot.

(Video credit: Chris Brown/Royalty Brown/Instagram)

Chris shares Royalty with his ex, Nia Guzman. The two appear to co-parent well together, and the singer seems to spend a lot of time with his daughter. Chris took her to the 2020 Grammy Awards, where the father-daughter duo posed for photos together on the red carpet.

The Grammy-winner is also a proud dad to son Aeko Catori Brown, who he shares with his other ex, Ammika Harris. The singer and model welcomed their first child together in secret on November 20, 2019. They began sharing photos and videos of Aeko in the weeks after his birth.

Right now, Chris is quarantining in his LA home, while Ammika and Aeko are in Germany with visiting her family. The mother-son duo have been there since mid-February. A source recently shared with HollywoodLife that CB is in communication with Ammika and is on FaceTime with his son amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.