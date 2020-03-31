Jack Black Dances Shirtless In Hilarious 1st Tik Tok & Fans Are Cracking Up

Here’s a good way to start your Tuesday — Jack Black is on Tik Tok. The ‘Jumanji’ star debuted his first video with a shirtless freestyle dance in his backyard. Jack sported a cowboy hat and boots, sunglasses and tight black shorts!

Can we get an encore? Jack Black is the comedic gift the that keeps on giving, especially during this unforeseen time. The Jumanji actor, 50, joined in on the internet’s latest obsession, Tik Tok (@jackblack), and his first video is nothing short of hysterical.

The comedian joined Tik Tok sometime over the weekend, and took advantage of a sunny day in his backyard during quarantine. He performed an energetic freestyle dance that included high kicks, ballerina twirls, jumps and a bit of running. And, it’s unclear if it was his attire or epic moves (or both) that made his video a viral sensation.

Jack stepped out in a pair of black cowboy boots and a light-colored hat. He sported a pair of sunglasses that came in handy when his cowboy hat flew off after a few spins. The veteran actor showed off his belly and legs, wearing just a small pair of tight black shorts.

Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok… pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

Fans are getting a kick out of the actor, who some say has helped uplift their mood amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jack Black doing his best to get us through these troubling times! He is following the Mahoney Mantra. “We dance. We sing. We go on!” one fan tweeted. “Can we get at-home workouts?” another added. Many fans on Twitter even noted that they’re “taking dance lessons from Jack Black” from now on.

Jack is definitely making the most of quarantine, and he’s going au naturale. His salt and pepper beard hung down below his chin, as did his long brunette locks. If there’s one thing you can count on Jack Black for, it’s putting a smile on others’ faces during hard times.