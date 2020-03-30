8 Ways You Can Take Measures To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus At Home – Expert Tips

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading like wildfire, Ian Ginsberg of C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, different measures you can take to stop the spread of the virus.

Staying healthy and preventing the spread of the coronavirus is essential during this time of self-isolation and Ian Ginsberg of C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, eight ways you can stop the spread of the virus from washing your hands to getting enough vitamin-C. Ian shared some preventative measures which you can follow below.

1. “Firstly, wash your hands constantly and avoid touching your face. Make sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds as it’s the most effective way to clean them. Our bestselling soap is our Lemon Hand Wash ($14) with lemon oils and extracts, but we also love our new ultra-moisturizing Aqua Mellis Hand Wash ($18) with glycerin, shea butter, and sweet almond protein. If your hands are already chapped, try our sulfate-free Chapped Hands Cleanser ($12) with jojoba oil and aloe vera.

2. “Make sure you moisturize your hands after washing. Constant washing can dry out your hands very quickly. When away from a sink, use Hand Sanitizer with over 60% alcohol, like Merci Handy ($3.50). Hand Sanitizer is great (as long as it has more than 60% alcohol) but it is still not as effective as using soap. Since constant washing can dry your hands out very quickly, make sure you moisturize hands to replenish oils that your skin lost. We recommend our C.O. Bigelow Lemon Hand Treatment ($16) with lemon oil and extracts, grape seed oil, and licorice extract. We also recommend our earthy scented Musk Hand Cream ($16) with olive oil, avocado oil, and shea butter. If your hands are already chapped or you want to prevent extreme moisture loss, try our Chapped Hands Remedy ($14).”

3. “You should avoid touching things in public, like subway poles and railings. Wearing gloves can help prevent this since your natural reflexes may make it difficult. If you do have to go somewhere and leave your home, change into clean clothes when you get back.

4. “You should also take an immune booster like a Berocca Effervescent Multivitamin ($23.95) or Emergen-C to keep your immune system in top form.

5. “Get proper sleep. Being overtired weakens your immune system and can make you more vulnerable to infection than normal. The Le Sieste Tranquillite – Silk Weighted Eye Masque can be warmed or cooled to help soothe headaches, sinus pressure and rejuvenate the eyes and mind.

6. “Take a bath in the C.O. Bigelow Cold and Flu Soak ($18) with eucalyptus, ginger, echinacea, and peppermint to open stuffy sinuses and help soothe achy muscles. It’s one of our favorite products and can be enjoyed even when you’re not sick.

7. “Do not panic if you can’t find an N95 mask to wear. These masks are more for prevention of spreading the virus by someone who is already infected than preventing others from catching it.

8. “If you’re feeling stressed or anxious, hold a few drops of CBD oil under your tongue for 10 seconds before swallowing. The 1000mg Royal Oil from Lord Jones is our top choice favorite. If ingestibles aren’t your thing, try a CBD topical like Cannuka’s ultra moisturizing CBD Nourishing Body Cream to deliver relaxation to your body.”