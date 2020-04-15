Ammika Harris Snuggles & Kisses Baby Aeko, 5 Mos., In Sweet New Pics

Chris Brown’s son is so adorable! Proud mom Ammika Harris showed off just how big baby Aeko Catori is getting in these cute new photos.



Aeko Catori Brown may only be five-months-old, but he’s already looking so much like his dad Chris Brown, 30! The baby was front and center in his mom Ammika Harris‘ new Instagram post on Wednesday, April 16 and is full of personality. Ammika, 26, sweetly holds Aeko in the air for the first black-and-white pic, then plants a kiss on his cheek in the next! “never ending Love story,” she captioned the post. She looked so in love with her son as she snuggled him close for the pictures, which appear to be taken in a photo booth.

Aeko hilariously stuck his thumb in his mouth in the third photo, and flashed his million dollar smile in the last! With his wispy dark hair pushed to one side, the baby seemingly already has some swag of his own with a “fade” haircut! “Well look at those strong arms. Aeko got me looking like hulk,” Ammika also wrote over the photos, re-posted to her Instagram story. Upon closer look, it appears that Aeko may also be the biggest Tiger King fan on the block as he rocked a pair of cozy pajamas that read “Tiger In The City” and “Roar Mood” alongside motifs of the big orange cats. Ammika looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps in a slinky racer bank tank top revealing her back tattoo, keeping her dark hair up in a chic ponytail.

Ammika and Aeko are still in quarantine in Germany — where her mother lives — while Chris remains at home in the United States, but the singer has been keeping in touch digitally! The “Run It” singer posted the cutest video of Aeko to his Instagram on Mar. 31, sent to him by Ammika. “The prince,” Chris captioned the video which shows the influencer zooming in on her son’s face as he smiles and sticks out his tongue!

Although it’s been difficult for Chris to be separated from his young son, the singer has been staying as involved as he possibly can. “Chris and Ammika are co-parenting really well. They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 1. “He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones since Aeko is growing so fast. Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time,” the insider added.