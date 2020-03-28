Watch
Ammika Harris Posts Adorable Video of Aeko, 4 Mos & He Already Has Moves Like Dad Chris Brown

Ammika Harris took to Instagram to share a new sweet video of her four-month-old son Aeko moving around so much while laying down next to her that she had to lovingly hold him back.

Ammika Harris, 26, posted a delightful moment with her incredibly cute four-month-old son Aeko to Instagram on Mar. 28 and it has us thinking he’s going to take after his dad Chris Brown, 30, when it comes to his moves! The sweet tot can be seen laying on his stomach near Ammika, who is filming the video with her phone in a mirror, in the clip and at one point he starts moving his body so much that she has to pull him back so he doesn’t fall. “No no no no,” she says as the funny baby boy moves about and makes babbling sounds. “Mornings with my bestfriend 🌱,” Ammika captioned the video.

Fans took notice of the eye-catching clip that showcased Aeko’s moving skills and they responded with praise. “He’s sooooo adorable 😍😍 great mixture of you & Chris. 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote. “The quarantine mood😂😂❤️,” wrote another. Others called him “handsome” and another said he “looks just like Chris.”

Ammika has been sharing numerous pics and videos of her precious bundle of joy ever since his birth on Nov. 20, 2019. From cute sleeping pics to squeezing his cheeks pics, she’s proved that she’s one proud mama and wants to show her cutie off to the world as much as possible! Chris has also shared snapshots of his baby boy and seems equally as proud as Ammika to be the parent of such a true bundle of joy.

Mornings with my bestfriend 🌱

We hope to see more adorable posts of Aeko in the near future. They are always a sure way to brighten up someone’s day!