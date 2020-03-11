See Pic
Ammika Harris Squeezes Baby Aeko’s Cheeks In Cute New Photo: ‘Perfect In My Eyes’

Ammika Harris continues to share the cutest photos of her baby boy, Aeko Brown! The model shared a new snap of her squeezing her baby boy’s cheeks on March 11, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Ammika Harris is in baby bliss! The model, 26, uploaded a new photo of her son, Aeko Brown on Wednesday morning, where he’s pictured staring at his mom as she pinches his little cheeks together. The closeup shot even shows off his brown eyes, puckered lips and his delicate eyebrows and eyelashes.

“Perfect in my eyes,” Ammika captioned the sweet snap of her 4-month-old son, who she shares with Chris Brown. Ammika also posted two clips of Aeko to her Instagram Stories — one of which showed off his tiny toes as he kicked his legs in a brown onesie. The second clip featured one of Aeko’s arms as he laid on her bed next to a few books.

Chris and Ammika welcomed their first child together on November 20. The proud parents kept the news quiet until December, before they began sharing photos and videos of him. It’s unclear if Chris and Ammika are dating, however, the singer continues to leave flirty comments under her Instagram photos. This is the first child for Ammika and the second for Chris. He shares a daughter, Royalty Brown, 5, with his ex, Nia Guzman.

Following the birth of her son, Ammika publicly opened up about her post-baby body and admitted that she underwent a c-section.

“At the beginning of my pregnancy I weighed 108 lbs., by the end I was 157 lbs,” she wrote on top of a clip of her showing her stomach.
“I was huge.”

Ammika explained, “During my pregnancy I said to myself, ‘I need to get back to my regular size ASAP. I would say, ‘I’ll give myself 2 weeks.’ I didn’t know what to expect after giving birth. Especially after a c-section” She continued, “2 weeks was impossible. Your body need time to recover and you need to give your uterus time to shrink too.”