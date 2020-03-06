See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Shares Cute Pics Of Baby Aeko Sleeping In Funny Positions: ‘That’s My Man’

BACKGRID
Chris Brown Hot 97 Summer Jam at METLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA - 11 Jun 2017
American hip-hop / r&b / pop singer Chris Brown was pictured shirtless while on break from filming a music video with DJ Khaled, August Alsina, Fetty Wap, and other artists, models, and friends. His regained fit body can be seen as he shed the extra weight that he put on a while back. His hand was also resting inside the crotch area of his shorts. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL1115927 020915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown shirtless showing off more new chest Ink and wearing with just an open jacket seen leaving 'Argyle' Night Club in Hollywood, CAPictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1079459 150715 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** South Africa, SOUTH AFRICA - Chris Brown performs live at Cavalli Club, Restaurant and Lounge and has a good time with girls while Rihanna is lonely in Barbados. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2012 BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

Not only is Ammika Harris and Chris Brown’s baby boy adorable, he’s a little comedian! Ammika couldn’t help but use a laughing emoji while captioning her three-month-old son’s sweet sleeping positions.

Everyone has their unique sleeping positions, but Ammika Harris‘ three-month-old’s is especially adorable! The 26-year-old artist and model shared two Instagram photos of her baby boy Aeko snoozing away on March 5, and he looked utterly at peace. In the first photo, the infant had his hand tucked behind his head, and looked like he was picking his nose in the second picture! Amused, Ammika captioned the heartwarming slideshow, “Yes, that’s my man😂.”

Meanwhile, fans want to know if Aeko’s father Chris Brown, 30, is Ammika’s actual “man”! The status of their relationship has been unclear ever since the parents welcomed Aeko in Nov. 2019, but on March 3, Ammika revealed a screenshot of her playlist to her Instagram fans. She was jamming out to none other than Breezy’s 2016 album, Before the Trap: Nights in Tarzana! Before that, Ammika even sparked marriage rumors after she was seen wearing diamond rings on Jan. 10, after Chris was pictured wearing a pair of diamond rings in Dec. 2019.

However, HollywoodLife last heard that Ammika and Chris were not living together in February. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Feb. 15. At the time, the insider added, “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

View this post on Instagram

Yes, that’s my man😂

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

Aeko has become the star of Ammika’s Instagram! As you can see, the proud mother is absolutely smitten with her first child. She even recently debuted a ring finger tattoo that displayed the numbers “2:11,” which is the time Aeko was born.