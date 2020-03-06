Ammika Harris Shares Cute Pics Of Baby Aeko Sleeping In Funny Positions: ‘That’s My Man’

Not only is Ammika Harris and Chris Brown’s baby boy adorable, he’s a little comedian! Ammika couldn’t help but use a laughing emoji while captioning her three-month-old son’s sweet sleeping positions.

Everyone has their unique sleeping positions, but Ammika Harris‘ three-month-old’s is especially adorable! The 26-year-old artist and model shared two Instagram photos of her baby boy Aeko snoozing away on March 5, and he looked utterly at peace. In the first photo, the infant had his hand tucked behind his head, and looked like he was picking his nose in the second picture! Amused, Ammika captioned the heartwarming slideshow, “Yes, that’s my man😂.”

Meanwhile, fans want to know if Aeko’s father Chris Brown, 30, is Ammika’s actual “man”! The status of their relationship has been unclear ever since the parents welcomed Aeko in Nov. 2019, but on March 3, Ammika revealed a screenshot of her playlist to her Instagram fans. She was jamming out to none other than Breezy’s 2016 album, Before the Trap: Nights in Tarzana! Before that, Ammika even sparked marriage rumors after she was seen wearing diamond rings on Jan. 10, after Chris was pictured wearing a pair of diamond rings in Dec. 2019.

However, HollywoodLife last heard that Ammika and Chris were not living together in February. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Feb. 15. At the time, the insider added, “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

Aeko has become the star of Ammika’s Instagram! As you can see, the proud mother is absolutely smitten with her first child. She even recently debuted a ring finger tattoo that displayed the numbers “2:11,” which is the time Aeko was born.