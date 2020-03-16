Ammika Harris Shows Off Her & Chris Brown’s ‘Beautiful Baby Boy’ Aeko As He Sleeps- Pics

Chris Brown sure does produce gorgeous offspring. His ex Ammika Harris showed off pics of their infant son Aeko sleeping and called him her ‘beautiful baby boy.’

Chris Brown‘s ex Ammika Harris sure is proud of her gorgeous son by the singer. She showed off two photos of sleeping baby Aeko, four months, to her Instagram on March 16. He’s seen in his white DockATot Deluxe portable bassinet wearing a yellow onesie with circles featuring outlines of the globe on it. Aeko’s arms are across his chest and his eyes closed as he blissfully sleeps.

“I have the most beautiful baby boy,” Ammika, 26, wrote in the caption of the two photos. In the first, her son is seen in a wider shot, with a grey blanket with black stars on it resting next to him. The second pic shows a close-up of just his precious face and arms. He has wispy dark hair and soft red lips as he dozes. His little light brown eyebrows are just starting to form.

Ammika disabled the comments to the photo, which is something she has not done with the rest of the photos and videos on her Instagram account. Chris, 30, has done the same when it comes to their son. He posted a video of Aeko on March 15, with a pacifier in his mouth while looking down and playing with his hands. Breezy captioned the pic, “JACK JACK FROM THE INCREDIBLES,” but disabled all comments. He did the same thing two weeks ago when he posted a pic of his gorgeous baby son and wrote, “Lady’s man,” but didn’t allow comments, as he does on all of his other posts.

Chris seems to have taken the same approach when it comes to his daughter Royalty Brown, 5. He shared photos of her to his IG page on Feb. 23 and 24, showing off his precious princess, but he didn’t allow anyone to comment on them. It seems to be a newer tactic, as in the past his fans were allowed to gush over how beautiful his RoRo is.