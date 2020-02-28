See Pic
Chris Brown’s Son Aeko Smiles In Sweet New Photo & Dad Jokes He’s Already A ‘Ladies Man’

He may only be three months old, but Aeko Brown is going to be a total ladies man, according to proud dad Chris Brown! The R&B singer shared the cutest new pic of his son in a striped jumpsuit.

Chris Brown just shared the most adorable snap of his young son Aeko, and our hearts can’t take it! The 30-year-old proved just how quickly his bub is growing up when he took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to post the sweet picture of his three-month-old! Aeko totally looked like Chris’s mini-me as he stared up into the camera with his HUGE brown eyes and a massive smile on his face. The tot sported a grey, striped button-on jumpsuit with a tiny pocket on the front, and showed off his full head of hair! Before we know it, he’ll be walking and talking! Proud dad Chris joked that Aeko was already a “ladies man” in the photo’s caption. Although comments were disabled for this particular pic, it had attracted more than half a million likes within three hours.

It’s not known whether the picture was taken by Chris, as the tot is still believed to be living with his mom Ammika Harris, 26, in Germany. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s unknown when she’ll return to the United States. But despite the distance, she is “constantly in communication with Chris,” the source said, adding, “The couple chats over FaceTime, allowing Chris to see his son. They also constantly text, send pictures and videos. Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life.”

The “Don’t Check On Me” singer is “confident” that Ammika will return stateside with Aeko soon. “He can’t wait to hold them again,” the source said. “Chris loves them both so much, and they are everything to him.” While some fans gave Ammika grief over taking Chris’s newborn son overseas so soon after giving birth -– she clarified that she was taking Aeko to see his grandma, who lives in Germany -– Chris isn’t flustered. He, according to the source, knows they’re “doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too.”

Despite the distance, it’s clear Chris and Ammika are co-parenting like pros! Since welcoming their baby boy, the couple have filled their social media will love for little Aeko, and we’re so excited to see more pics as he grows up!