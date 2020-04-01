Chris Brown Shares Precious Video Of His Son Aeko Smiling Sent To Him By Ammika Harris: Watch

Ammika Harris is keeping Chris Brown in the loop about their son, Aeko, while they remain quarantined separately — and Chris showed off the cutest new video of his little guy on March 31.

Although Chris Brown isn’t currently able to be with his son, Aeko Brown, he’s getting sent constant updates about the little boy from Ammika Harris! Ammika and Aeko are riding out the coronavirus quarantine in Germany, while Chris remains in California. However, Ammika has been posted a lot of updates to social media, and seems to be sending Chris videos and pics of the little guy, as well, since he’s been sharing them on his page, too. The singer’s most recent post of his four-month-old son came on March 31.

In the video, Ammika zooms in on Aeko’s face, and he can be seen smiling with his tongue sticking out. As Ammika coos to him in the background, Aeko giggles and continues to wear the cutest smile on his lips. “The prince,” Chris captioned the video on his Instagram, along with a crown emoji. Ammika and Chris welcomed Aeko in November, following a secret pregnancy. However, since the infant’s birth, they’ve been very open when it comes to sharing him with the world.

Chris also loves sharing photos and videos of his daughter, Royalty Brown, 5, who he shares with Nia Guzman. He often posts videos of Royalty showing off her dance moves, playing with her dolls and more. Unfortunately, it appears that Chris may also be quarantined separately from Royalty at this time, so he’s certainly missing his kids quite a bit!

Earlier this year, Chris brought Royalty as his date to the 2020 Grammy Awards in January. This was not the first time they’ve attended an award show or public event together. Hopefully, when this is all over, we’ll get to see the singer bring BOTH kids to the red carpet!