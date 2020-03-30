See Pic
Aeko Brown, 4 Mos., Smiles In His Sleep In Sweet New Photo Shared By Dad Chris

Chris Brown loves showing off his son, Aeko, on social media, and he was at it again with the most adorable new photo of the little guy on March 30!

Day by day, Aeko Brown just keeps getting cuter. The four-month-old’s parents, Chris Brown and Ammika Harris, have been keeping us updated on the baby with regular Instagram posts, and Chris shared a new one on March 30. In the pic, Aeko has his eyes closed and appears to be sleeping, but he must have been dreaming about something good — because he has a big smile on his face, too! “Dream in COLOR,” Chris captioned the image.

Aeko is still in Germany with his mom, while Chris remains in Los Angeles, so the two have been separated for several weeks now. Unfortunately, because of travel restrictions that have been put in place due to coronavirus, Chris cannot go to Europe to see his little man. However, Ammika is clearly doing a good job at keeping the singer updated with photos and videos, as Chris has been posting plenty to his page during the pair’s time apart.

Chris and Ammika never confirmed Ammika’s pregnancy while she was carrying Aeko, and they stayed silent regarding his birth for several days. Finally, at the end of November, the pair confirmed the news by posting the first photos of the little guy on Instagram. This is Chris’s second child, as he shares a daughterRoyalty Brown, 5, with Nia Guzman.

Chris shares images and videos of Royalty on his page quite often, as well. She’s already proven that she has her dad’s dance genes by dancing in several videos on social media, and she excels at soccer, as well. Chris and Nia recently reunited while attending one of Royalty’s soccer games, proving they’ve gotten to a good place in terms of co-parenting. Chris is one proud dad!