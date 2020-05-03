Chris Brown Shares Cutest New Photo Of Son Aeko, 5 Months, Playing In The Bath

R&B singer Chris Brown shared a sweet snap of his five-month-old bub Aeko having a bath. He’s growing up so fast!

Chris Brown, 30, has shared the sweetest photo of his mini-me Aeko taking a bath! The R&B singer took to Instagram on May 3, posting the cute pic of his five-month-old son playing with toys in the bath. “Meet the Browns,” he captioned the pic, which showed Aeko sitting in a baby seat, surrounded by colorful bath toys. The youngster sported a full head of brown hair, and looked up inquisitively at something out of frame, with an adorable expression on his face. The carousel post also featured a pic of Chris’ daughter Royalty, 5, who threw up a peace sign as she smiled at the camera, wearing a white tee and black choker necklace with a silver moon pendent.

Aeko and his mom Ammika Harris, 26, have been in Germany since early January, and Chris has been unable to visit due to the COVID19 pandemic. However things are still very passionate between the pair — he even took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26 to let the world know that Ammika is the “prettiest girl on the planet.” And now, multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the long distance is actually having a positive effect on their relationship.

A source close to the Indigo singer told HL that the two are closer than ever. “Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected again during this quarantine because they’re able to focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika had a lot going on when she left for Germany so being in isolation has allowed them to get to know each other again in a way. They’ve always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more too and this time apart has actually been really good for them.”

A second source close to the father of two told HL that the forced time apart has them connecting in new ways. “Chris and Ammika have realized much more about each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case had it not happened at all. They are both embracing how to work together for the benefit of Aeko and flirting with each other from afar has definitely made the saying, ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ an actual thing that they are really taking to heart. It’s been very fluid and nice between them with all the circumstances as they are figuring it all out in a positive way.”