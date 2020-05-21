Megan Fox Happily Refers To ‘Green’ As Her ‘Family Name’ After Split From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox proudly showed off her ‘family crest’ complete with the name ‘Green’ written on it roughly three days after her husband, Brian Austin Green, shared that the couple were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

Although their marriage has come to an end, Megan Fox is still proudly showing her family’s name in the days following her husband, Brian Austin Green‘s, announcement that the two were splitting. In her May 20 Instagram Live video, the Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, spoke with Redline Steel CEO and founder, Colin Wayne. The long-running business manufactures various products and home goods from monograms to decor and Megan spoke candidly with the CEO about the creations he sells to support the military. Megan even showed off one such stunning piece from Redline Steel that she has in her own home.

During the elusive video, which has since expired on IG, Megan held up a stunning family tree made by Redline Steel. “I got one that has my family crest on it,” she shared, proudly showing viewers the gorgeous creation with the family name “Green” etched into it. The New Girl alum also shared that she has more pieces in her home with “the kids’ names too.” Megan and Brian share three sons together — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Megan also addressed her latest project with Machine Gun Kelly during the IG Live conversation. The actress worked with MGK, born Colson Baker, on his latest music video for the song “Bloody Valentine.” The two were spotted out and about together on May 16, which also happens to be Megan’s birthday, sparking romance rumors when Megan was seen without her wedding ring on during their get together. Brian already confessed how he feels about the pair being seen out together. “She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” Brian revealed on the May 18 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, clarifying his statement, “they’re just friends at this point.” But Brian trusts Megan and her choices, adding, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

During the same episode, the 90210 actor, 46, also broke the news that he and Megan were splitting up. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he shared in the emotional episode. Brian did reassure fans that he and Megan are planning to “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

As Brian continued to share more with listeners, he became incredibly choked up as he confessed, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach.”