Scott Disick Reunites With Daughter Penelope For ‘Pool Day’ After Leaving Rehab — See Pic

Penelope Disick is looking so grown up! The 7-year-old spent the day lounging by the pool with her doting dad Scott.

Scott Disick, 36, has reunited with his adorable daughter Penelope, 7! The Talentless founder posted a photo of Penelope — who’s nickname is Poosh, just like mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle website — lounging pool side on Wednesday, May 20. “Pool Day with Pinop,” Scott affectionately captioned his Instagram story post, sweetly calling her by another nickname. The little girl looked so much like her handsome dad in the pic as she soaked up the sunshine as she hung onto an orange-colored beverage.

The 7-year-old stayed quarantine cozy in a gray pair of elastic band sweatpants and a cropped black tank top. It was so nice to see the pair enjoying some time outdoors, especially given California’s balmy 75 degree weather! Penelope gave the camera an inquisitive, closed-lipped smile as she sat in the vacation ready pose, keeping her light brunette locks back in a casual pony tail. The cute photo came just hours after P stole the show on her mom’s latest Poosh livestream. “This is Penelope, she is the president and muse of Poosh,” Kourtney, 40, joked as Penelope snuggled up to her.

Scott’s hangout with Penelope comes just two weeks after he checked out of rehab early due to a May 4 photo leak. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was on the road to recovery at All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado after realizing he was struggling with the sudden deaths of both his mom Bonnie and dad Jeffrey in Oct. 2013 and Jan. 2014 respectively. His lawyer Marty Singer said, “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

A day after Scott left the facility, Kourtney took to Instagram with a positive message for their daughter. “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter,” Kourtney captioned a sweet photo of herself and Penelope on vacation in Sardinia, Italy.