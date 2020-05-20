Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick crashed her mom’s livestream with her Poosh employees, and was jokingly hailed the ‘president’ of the company.

Penelope Disick, 7, totally stole the show when her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 41, hosted a livestream with her Poosh employees. The mom-of-three runs the lifestyle blog with a handful of team members, and she gathered the crew for a YouTube Q&A discussing all facets of the business, on May 20. Before each of Kourt’s employees introduced themselves, the reality star first revealed what little Penelope’s role in the company was. “This is Penelope, she is the president and muse of Poosh,” Kourt joked, introducing her mini-me.

The seven-year-old, who fans have watched grow up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sported super long hair and a white tee. She snuggled up to her mom on the couch, who rocked a matching yellow tracksuit and slicked her hair back into a bun. Among the topics discussed on the livestream, Kourtney talked about the incessant trolling she faces online. “Kill them with kindness,” she said of her strategy for combating internet trolls. “And try not to let [their] comments affect you.”

A couple of weeks earlier, the mother-daughter duo recreated one of the most iconic scenes in Disney history! Taking inspiration from the famous pasta scene in the 1955 animated film Lady and the Tramp, Kourtney and Penelope shared a spaghetti noodle while eating at a beachfront restaurant. Kourtney shared a photo of the cute moment — which presumably happened pre-quarantine — to her Instagram, writing, “My Lady.” Does that make Kourtney the Tramp?

“The cutest mother and daughter relationship I’ve seen,” one fan commented underneath the photo, which Kourtney reacted to with a smiley face emoji and heart. It’s true — this mother-daughter relationship is truly precious. For Kourtney’s 41st birthday on April 18, Penelope surprised her mom with a trail of pretty flower petals leading down their grand staircase, which eventually ended on a Minnie Mouse-shaped balloon arch from Khloe Kardashian and her sister’s daughter, True Thompson. Kourtney called Penelope’s sweet surprise “the most special gift” she’s “ever seen.” However, the bigger surprise was when Kourtney’s ex (and Penelope’s father) Scott Disick, 36, was seen leaving a home in Calabasas with Kourtney the following day!