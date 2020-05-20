Machine Gun Kelly ‘Really Likes’ Megan Fox: How He Feels About Pursuing A ‘Full-On’ Romance

Now that Megan Fox has split from Brian Austin Green, is Machine Gun Kelly going to take his shot? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop about if the rapper is ready to be ‘more than friends’ with the ‘Transformers’ star.

Will Machine Gun Kelly take things with Megan Fox beyond coffee? Days after Megan, 34, was seen on a lunch date with MGK (real name Colson Baker, 30), her husband Brian Austin Green, 46, confirmed that they had split up. He even spoke kindly about MGK when confirming the separation, so does this mean the rapper is going to pull the trigger on a full-blown romance with Megan? “[MGK] really likes her as ‘more than friends,’ and he would like to date her,” a source close to Kelly tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but he is being respectable and not taking advantage of her emotions.”

“He also is not looking to start a full-on relationship — one where the love word is being thrown around with her — because he isn’t in a longtime relationship type of mood,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “They just find each other to be a breath of fresh air. One thing that makes them get along so well is that they are both parents, and she loves the love that he has for her daughter. Plus, they are still very young and want to enjoy that part of life. So, things are looking pretty good to go further than just’ friends,’ but no one should think wedding bells will happen anytime soon or at all.”

Talk of “marriage” would be quite premature, considering that Megan and Brian are still technically married. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star didn’t talk about his wife eloping with the “Rap Devil” rapper, but Brian did mention how the two first connected. Megan and MGK are costars on Midnight in the Switchgrass, a crime thriller that’s currently in production. Brian pointed on his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, he said Megan “met this guy, Colson, on set…I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

“[MGK] had zero to do with Megan and Brian’s split,” a source to Brian and Megan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That decision was made before he [MGK] came into the picture.” The insider also said that Megan and Machine Gun only have a “friendship” going right now, “but, because she’s now single, everyone is reading more into it.” MGK and Megan are “having fun and spending time together,” and she “thinks very highly of him,” but “it’s not a sure thing.” Though the “door is open for more to happen,” the insider says that right now, Megan is “all about finding herself as a single woman. She is not looking for any kind of relationship.”