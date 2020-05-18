Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green: Truth About Their Romance After She’s Seen With Machine Gun Kelly

After Megan Fox was curiously spotted chilling with Machine Gun Kelly, a source has exclusively told us the truth about her romance with husband Brian Austin Green.

After Megan Fox was spotted without her wedding ring, and then hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly on her 34th birthday, some fans were left wondering what it meant about her relationship with husband Brian Austin Green. Honestly, there’s nothing to worry about, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “Brian and Megan have secretly taken breaks several times over the years but have kept it quiet,” the source explained. “This is pretty normal for them.” The couple famously split in 2015, after five years of marriage, and got back together while Megan was pregnant with their third son, Journey River Green, now 3. The already had two sons together: Noah Shannon Green, now 7, and Bodhi Ransom Green, now 6.

It appears that famous break in their marriage wasn’t the only one they’ve taken over the years. The couple is notoriously private about their personal lives and their children, though; they attended their first red carpet together in years at a charity event in December 2019, and they’re rarely seen out with the three boys. So, this aspect of their relationship may have slipped under the radar. Megan and MGK, 30, were seen grabbing coffee and to-go food together in Calabasas, California on May 16. The duo laughed and smiled while driving off in a blue Aston Martin sports car in photos obtained by TMZ, then arriving at her nearby home. Shortly after the photos surfaced, Brian, who has also been seen without his wedding ring, posted a cryptic message about being “smothered” on Instagram.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” he captioned a May 16 photo of a butterfly. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.” Interesting. Rumors have swirled that Megan and Brian are quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic, and that could be the case. The Beverly Hills 90210 star actually has a separate pad in Malibu where he goes to “be alone” from time to time, the source told us. “It’s like a man-escape place for him,” they said. Whether they’re on a break or not, Megan and Brian’s friends aren’t worried about the status of their relationship. “Even with the breaks, [Megan and Brian] have come back together several times,” the source said. “Nobody is surprised to see them spending time apart and nobody will be surprised if they get back together.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s reps for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.