Megan Fox, 33, Stuns In Lacy Plunging Gown On Rare Red Carpet With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox went all out for a night with husband Brian Austin Green, slaying in a sexy, satin slip dress with a plunging neckline.

The 1990s are alive and well, at least when it comes to Megan Fox. The gorgeous, 33-year-old actress is a genuine ’90s kid, and reflected the best fashion of the era by wearing a long, satin slip dress on the red carpet. Megan dressed up in the retro gown, which featured lace panels and a plunging neckline, while attending a Global Green gala with husband Brian Austin Green, 46, on December 9. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star looked like she waltzed right out of the bedroom and stepped on the red carpet — and we mean that as a total compliment — while her husband went with a classic, charcoal suit and blue button down shirt.

Megan was giving off serious “Courtney Love at the 1995 Academy Awards” vibes with her outfit, albeit minus the smeared, dark red lipstick and tiara from Claire’s. We’re seeing a little bit of Carla Gugino in The Haunting of Hill House, too. You know, without the possession. Both of those comparisons translated: it’s a fabulous look with a totally vintage feel. Megan completed the look with subtle makeup, including strong eyeliner and a nude lip, and styled her hair into romantic curls.

Brian and Megan’s red carpet was an extremely rare occurrence for the couple, who are notoriously private. The last time they walked a red carpet together was at the 2013 Golden Globes! They really don’t look even a day older, nearly seven years later.

The couple are happy behind the scenes and off the red carpet, don’t get it wrong. While they’re not usually at events, photogs constantly capture them out and about with their sons, Bodhi, 5, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7. Brian revealed the secret to his loving marriage in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in November: being open and giving each other space!

“We discuss everything,” he explained. “We try and be as open and transparent as possible with each other. The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other. And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before.”