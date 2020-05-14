Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s time in quarantine once again resulted in a video of them behaving in the most adorable way with one another!

We might be able to call Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24, the king and queen of being cute in self-isolation. They’ve managed to not only entertain each other but their millions of followers by posting a variety of clips that range from hilarious to cute to downright shady (the former Game of Thrones star destroyed Donald Trump over his comments about injecting disinfectants last month). They kept that trend going in a bunch of Instagram stories posted by the DNCE frontman on Thursday, May 14, where he was put to the test in a game called “guess the emojis” where you, wait for it… guess a word or set of words based on a bunch of emojis that pop up on the screen.

Sophie, who looked gorgeous while going makeup-free, did her best to help Joe out with his answers. The Grammy-nominated singer appeared pleasantly happy with himself after he was able to decipher the word “game stop”. They both, however, were immensely puzzled on the one after which featured a man, angry face, flexing muscle and green emoji. It was The Hulk! “Angry green giant!”, she guessed before the answer popped up. Nice try!

They both giggled with one another in the next story when Joe incorrectly guessed “ear of corn” as “ear candy”. Only Sophie’s face appeared in the footage just one day after the couple were spotted walking around together where she looked to be showing off a growing baby bump! They held hands while donning face masks where her apparent baby belly could be easily seen underneath her all-black ensemble.

Reports began to circulate in February about them expecting their first child together less than a year after they got married. Neither have confirmed if those rumors are true or not but she has been seen out wearing very baggy clothing for months now.