After Donald Trump raised the idea of people injecting disinfectants to kill the coronavirus, Sophie Turner has pleaded with fans not to ingest the products while calling Trump a ‘moron.’

Viewers were completely floored when during an Apr. 23 COVID-19 press conference, President Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectants into the human body could help kill off the coronavirus. He’s getting widely hammered for floating the idea that people should ingest dangerous chemicals, which in reality are actually likely to kill them. The topic was still on Sophie Turner‘s mind when the 24-year-old actress woke up on Apr. 24 and begged fans not to listen to Trump, 73.

The former Game of Thrones star was seen in bed just waking up and wiping her hand across her eyes to refresh herself. She then said, “Good morning everyone. Don’t drink bleach like Donald Trump says. He’s a f**king moron.” Listen to Sansa Stark people!!! Or presumed Democratic 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, who tweeted out on Apr. 24, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach.”

During his news conference, Trump told Homeland Security official Bill Bryan, “I see that disinfectant knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that. By injection inside…or almost a cleaning?” Bryan had mentioned shortly before that in a briefing how disinfectants can help kill the virus off of surface tops. NOT HUMANS.

“Cause you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on the lungs. It would be interesting to check that so you’ll have to use medical doctors,” he continued. “But it sounds interesting to me. We’ll see, but the whole concept of the light the way it goes in there in one minute. It’s pretty powerful.” He again misconstrued Bryan’s early findings that sunlight and UV rays can help fight against the coronavirus, but at no point suggesting putting UV rays inside a human’s body. White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx could be seen looking away in horror after he asked her and Bryan to research/study injecting light and disinfectants INTO the human body. Her reaction has since gone viral.

With the heavy backlash, Trump claimed on Apr. 24 that he was only being “sarcastic” — which even if true, is something a world leader should NEVER be during a deadly global pandemic — though most people didn’t believe him. He seemed completely sincere and interested in the possibility of injecting disinfectants as a way to fight the coronavirus when be brought it up in front of reporters and TV viewers.

It got so bad that “Lysol” began trending on Twitter, as well as “Tide Pods” following his comments. Lysol ended up releasing the following statement: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

Some viewers out there really did take what Trump had to say about ingesting disinfectants seriously. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency had to tweet out, “We have received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and #COVID19. This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.” It was later revealed over 100 people called in asking about Trump’s suggestion.