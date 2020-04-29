Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Rock-Hard Abs On Display In Sexy New BIkini Pics

Emily Ratajkowski once again practically broke the internet in her latest set of sexy bikini pics!

Another day, another slay (fashion wise) for Emily Ratajkowski! The 28-year-old posted a bunch of Instagram photos of her modeling sizzling bikinis from the brand Inamorata on Tuesday, April 28. Emily dazzled in a variety of next-to-nothing outfits (which you can SEE HERE) that put her rock-hard abs and amazing figure on display. She posed in a stunning gold and brown short sleeve top and a matching string bottom in the first snap while leaving little to the imagination in a red and yellow number in the next pic. The last upload, however, may have been the most revealing as she was photographed from her backside with her booty on clear display in a racy multi-colored ensemble. “Y’all ready?” she captioned the collage. Clearly we were!

Emily is one of the many A-list stars who have been flaunting their envious figures on social media as of late. Sofia Vergara, 47, spent a gorgeous day in her backyard where she hosted a “patio picnic” with her hunky husband Joe Manganiello, 43, in just a blue bikini. The stunning actress shared an Instagram collage on Saturday, April 25, where the first pic of her in the mind-blowing outfit left millions of her fans completely stunned.

Let’s not forget about the KarJenner girls! Kourtney Kardashian, 41, looked half her age in a black bikini while lounging around in the backyard of her Calabasas, California mansion on Tuesday, April 27. She was on a long cushioned lounge chair as a gorgeous blue sky could be seen in the background and in her caption for the epic snapshot, she gave her followers some encouraging advice. “Evolve as you please,” she wrote.

Kylie Jenner, 22, was also living her best quarantine life similarly to Sofia and Kourtney. She, just like her older half-sister, spent the day on Tuesday in her own black bikini while sitting on a massive lounger and get some sun. In a slow-motion Instagram video set to Mary J. Blige‘s “Be Without You,” she arched her back and thrust her chest and flat tummy forward.