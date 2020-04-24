Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Take Photos Of Each Other In Full Protective Gear During Cute Coffee Date

Cody Simpson protectively put his arm around girlfriend Miley Cyrus as the pair ordered coffee at a local spot! The duo looked so cute as Cody snapped a photo of Miley outside.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, stepped out of quarantine for some caffeine! The couple were spotted visiting the trendy 10 Speed Coffee in Calabasas, California on Thursday, April 23. Following the shop’s social distancing rules, Miley and Cody could be seen snuggling outside of the to-go window as they waited for their orders. It was so sweet to see Cody gently put his arm around Miley as she sat patiently on an outdoor stool. The singers seemingly had a minute to spare, as they turned the locale into their very own impromptu photoshoot. Miley posed up a storm on the outdoor seating as Cody snapped away on his iPhone, however, the former Hannah Montana star has yet to share them on her social media.

Despite being in quarantine, Miley showed off her edgy style in a green camouflage pair of pants, black t-shirt and must-have pair of Gucci’s black Leon Chelsea boots. The chunky leather slip-ons featured a rubberized green-and-red logo at the back, and are perfect for a gal-on-the-go! Miley kept the luxe details going with an unofficial black-and-white Gucci “GG” logo face mask, which many are custom making from designer old scarves or branded dust bags. She finished her look with a mini top knot bun.

For his part, Cody rocked a black t-shirt featuring an image of the late Johnny Cash, black skinny jeans and a brown pair of slip-on Vans. The Prince Neptune author also opted for protective gear in the form of a blue face mask — now a requirement in Los Angeles county if going to a store — and black latex gloves. Both Miley and Cody accessorized with bracelets for the outing, with Cody going with a chunky silver chain version, and Miley stacking several gold bangles.

While there’s no word on what the duo ordered at 10 Speed, the coffee joint is well-known for both their oat milk and matcha lattes! Later in the day, the couple headed over to Erewhon Organics to stock up on groceries, including potato chips.

Miley and Cody have been in quarantine together since California imposed a statewide stay-at-home order in March. Since self-isolating, Miley briefly hosted her own talk show “Bright Minded” which Cody also appeared on! With their adorable dogs front-and-center, the couple seemed so in love as Cody deemed his leading lady “most beautiful” and Miley gushing that she “loved” him. Earlier this month, Miley also played barber and gave Cody a haircut! “Buzzin,” Cody captioned the video of the hair cut, adding, “clean cuts for the clean ocean, I say.”