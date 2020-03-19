Cody Simpson Does The Worm During Day 6 Of Self-Isolation: ‘I’m Starting To Crack’

Everyone is feeling a little on edge with self-quarantining at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cody Simpson blew off steam by doing the worm dance in his bedroom and sharing it on Instagram.

There’s only so much one can do being forced to self quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Singer Cody Simpson said that after six days of self-isolation he was about to “crack.” But the good news for his fans is that the 23-year-old decided to blow off steam in his bedroom by doing the “worm” dance. And thanks to his insane physical fitness, Cody’s was over the top!

He started in a near handstand position before dipping down to grace his abs against the floor then popping back up again. Cody was a competitive swimmer growing up in Australia and has continued to swim with clubs in Los Angeles as an adult. As a result, he has amazing strength and killer core muscles to be able to do the most physically fit worm dance ever.

“Day 6 & I’m finally starting to crack! #CORONAVIRUS,” Cody captioned the video. On the upside, fans got a great look at his bedroom! It features blue walls, a blue bedspread and headboard, hardwood floors and a white area rug with black patterns on it. There’s even two fuzzy chairs with a table and lamp in between them in a lounging area.

Cody and his girlfriend Miley Cyrus, 26, have been playing it safe by self-quarantining away from each other. Miley has been passing the time by starting an Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley, on Mar. 17 which will air at 11:30 a.m. PT Mondays through Fridays as long as everyone is in self-isolation. She chatted up former Disney pal Demi Lovato, telling her that she was jealous of Demi’s skin when she was younger since she suffered from acne and asked her what advice she has for when those insecure thoughts come up.

Miley also revealed that “I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for about five days,” she said in her March 17 Instagram Live while petting her oversized Nike sweatshirt and adjusting her rainbow beanie. “And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon.” Miley’s pretty much all of us at this point.