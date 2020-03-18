Miley Cyrus Confesses That She Hasn’t Gotten Out Of Her Sweatpants In 5 Days & She’s All Of Us

Miley Cyrus is coping with social distancing by getting cozy. Like, really cozy. She hasn’t changed out of her sweats in nearly a week, she revealed on Instagram!

Sorry, Jennifer Lawrence. Miley Cyrus is now officially the most relatable celebrity in the world. The “Slide Away” singer, 27, got real during an Instagram Live session about how she’s coping with socially distancing herself during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s pretty much the same as the rest of us. She’s literally living in sweats. “I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for about five days,” she said in her Instagram Live while petting her oversized Nike sweatshirt and adjusting her rainbow beanie. “And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon.” Raise your hand if you’re doing the same thing as Miley. We swear we won’t judge. Miley’s confessional was part of a larger March 17 Instagram Live session.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has started a livestream “talk show” called Bright Minded: Live With Miley. And her guest for the second episode was none other than her one-time frenemy, Demi Lovato. During the touching episode, Demi opened up about her struggles with eating and self-image, saying that she wanted to help her young fans. “I remember when I was 12, my body started changing, and I didn’t have anyone in Hollywood to look up to at the time who had a normal body,” Demi explained. “I talked about my struggles with food and stuff and I’m glad I did because it’s brought me and my fans closer. Maybe it’s helped young people learn to accept their bodies when they start to change.”

The ladies also touched upon meeting as teenagers while both starring on Disney Channel shows. Their was major tension between the two — Miley even unfollowed her on social media in 2014 — but everything’s good between them now, clearly. Miley ended their show by saying that she’s a Lovatic.

Miley isn’t the only star getting a little bored while under quarantine. Steph Curry and one-year-old son Canon Curry are playing indoors golf; 50 Cent is getting forced into exercise by his girlfriend, Cuban Link — and Blake Shelton is growing a mullet!