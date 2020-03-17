Blake Shelton Reveals He’s Bringing Back His Mullet Hairstyle As A ‘Symbol Of Hope’ Amid Coronavirus

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Blake Shelton says he’s growing back his mullet as a ‘symbol of hope’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

With Americans going into social isolation, Blake Shelton has revealed that he’s going to use this time in a very productive manner…by growing back his mullet! The 43-year-old country music superstar rocked the business on the side and party in the back hairstyle in the early 2000’s. He’s going to bring it back now that his Friends and Heroes tour has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and The Voice isn’t scheduled to go to live episodes until early May.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some sh*t like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…,” he tweeted on March 17.

Blake has an enviable head of hair, so it shouldn’t take too long for him to achieve his mullet goal. What’s more impressive is that his stylish and talented girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50, is all aboard. So far she hasn’t commented on Twitter about it, but she loves Blake so much that no matter how he looks, she’d still be by his side. She even joked about it in a Sept. 19, 2019 IG post showing him in his mullet days and wrote, “@blakeshelton wish I would’ve met u sooner Gx,” to fix that hair. The Voice is tentatively scheduled return to production in May depending on the status of the coronavirus outbreak, and it will be so awesome if he has his full mullet grown in by that time.

Celebs like Blake are helping Americans cope with social isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak. Coldplay‘s Chris Martin did an Instagram live concert on March 16 and the following day singer John Legend did the same. Although his was over the top AMAZING thanks to wife Chrissy Teigen sitting atop his piano wearing nothing but a wrap around towel and sipping on a glass of rose while giving serious sass. It had 118,000 people watching along at one point. Later the couple took to the kitchen where John made fried chicken while Chrissy — this time in a red robe — played songs off a playlist and sang along to the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and Nick Jonas. By the end of that IG live she was back wearing her towel and John showed off his yummy chicken.