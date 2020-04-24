Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Aren’t Having ‘Ups & Downs’: The Truth About Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy

Being pregnant and under lockdown due to the coronavirus has been stressful for Katy Perry. We have how her relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom is holding up.

Katy Perry, 35, and fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, are going through a challenging time as the “Never Worn White” singer is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl, but they’re locked down at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Katy — like all other expectant moms — has been stuck inside for over a month with all of those hormones raging. Her work at American Idol shut down production in mid-March due to precautions over the COVID-19 spread. But the couple is weathering the challenges to their relationship.

“Katy is not only dealing with a ton of real emotions about becoming a first-time mom, but she’s also doing so under enormously unusual circumstances. And all Orlando wants is to be there for Katy every step of the way. But at the same time he’s also going through so much as the future husband and father, and feels like he needs to be the protector,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But reports that the pair is not getting along at the moment aren’t true. “Katy and Orlando are doing fine and just have a lot on their plate, simple as that. The overwhelming feeling for them both right now is pure excitement. Katy has wanted this for a very long time and she can’t wait to have her baby girl,” our insider continues. Katy announced her pregnancy on March 4, showing off her growing baby belly in an IG Live that looked like she was well into her second trimester. The “Dark Horse” singer said their infant is due in the summer of 2020 and that, “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

“Orlando and Katy are handling things day by day and the best they can with the schedules they both have. Katy clearly with Idol and for a time, Orlando with his film and TV work until everything shutdown. There has been the normal stresses that have come about since their world has changed, and now with the pandemic that has also thrown a wrench into things,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. ” But they are taking it the best way they can. So the rumors of ups and downs are highly exaggerated. They are actually very excited for the future and work on their relationship every day for the better.”

For now, Katy will be getting back to work on Apr. 26, albeit remotely, so that should help take her mind off of some of the other stresses in her life. American Idol had enough episodes in the can to last until the end of March, when on Mar. 29 the show aired on Sunday, but with no follow-up Monday show as they usually to. Instead on Sun. April 5 the top 20 finalists were officially revealed. Now the show is coming back on Sun. Apr. 26 as the remaining 20 contestants vie for a spot in the top 10…from home! All 20 contestants as well as host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be doing their thing remotely to stay safe. At least it will finally provide new content for viewers starving for something fresh to watch.