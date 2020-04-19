Lauren Mascitti: 5 Things To Know About ‘American Idol’ Singer Hoping To Make The Top 20

With just one spot left in the top 20 on season 18 of ‘American Idol,’ Lauren Mascitti will find out if she’s the singer who will be moving on during the show’s April 19 episode.

Lauren Mascitti is one of two singers waiting to find out if she’s earned the final spot in the top 20 on season 18 of American Idol. After the final judgement, the judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, could not decide whether Lauren or Grace Leer deserved the last top 20 spot. So, they let America vote to make the final decision, and the ladies will find out the results during the show’s April 19 episode. Before the announcement is made, get to know more about Lauren here:

1. She’s been singing since she was a child. Lauren is a country singer who grew up in Ohio. She was just seven years old when she recorded her first album, which was influenced by her grandparents’ love of gospel and country music. She continued to record gospel albums, and at 12 years old, she moved to Missouri and began performing six shows a week. Lauren eventually began songwriting, and recorded her first original album at 15. She released her most recent album in Jan. 2020.

2. She’s a Registered Nurse. Although Lauren is currently taking a break from her nursing career to pursue singing, she’s been an RN since 2013. Due to her work as a nurse, she almost didn’t audition for Idol, but after a producer reached out, Lauren’s grandmother pushed her to do so.

3. She’s engaged to a fellow musician. Lauren is engaged to Shawn Camp, despite a more than 20 year age difference. Shawn has written songs for artists like Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn. He played guitar for Lauren during her audition and helped her write her most recent album.

4. She was raised by her grandparents. Lauren’s grandparents raised her and are heavily responsible for her love of music.

5. She’s written with many well-known songwriters in Nashville. In addition to her fiance, Lauren has written with a number of recognized songwriters in Nashville, including Pam Tillis, Mo Pitney, Bill White, Ronnie Bowman and more.