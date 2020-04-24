See Pic
Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top As She Enjoys The Sunshine — See Pic

Elizabeth Hurley looks better than ever in quarantine! The actress showed off her toned abs and flawless complexion in yet another sexy bikini photo.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is flawless! The gorgeous actress stunned in her latest bikini pic as she soaked up the sunshine outdoors. Elizabeth was all-smiles as she lifted her arms to the sky in the photo, which was posted on Friday, April 24. As always, she rocked a sexy bikini top from her luxe line Elizabeth Hurley Beach — this time opting for a hot pink version with gold chain details — and paired it with a low rise pair of denim daisy dukes! “Spring has sprung #stayhome,” she captioned the post, adding a kissy-face emoji.

The brunette showed off her toned abs in the photo, proving she’s been working on her fitness in quarantine. Liz’s beauty was also on point for the snap, which was taken outside of her vast English farm in Herefordshire, England as she styled her highlighted hair in a perfect blow dry with a loose curl. The Estee Lauder spokesperson’s complexion was absolutely flawless as she added a crisp black liner, peach blush and lipstick to her look.

Elizabeth’s comfy denim shorts appear to be a go-to for her lately, as she rocked the same pair in a photo on April 16 paired with a yellow t-shirt. “This gorgeous #WEAREONE tote bag has been created by Kurt Geiger and ES Magazine,” she captioned the photo, showing off her lean legs. “All the profits of the sale of the bags will go to the NHS to raise £1 million before Christmas. Carry yours with pride and spread the word,” she also added.

The Austin Powers star has been killing it with her quarantine photos lately, and her followers can’t get enough of her gorgeous photos! Liz is at her UK estate with her look-a-like son Damian, 18, and has proved she is absolutely ageless with her back-to-back bikini pics. Recently, she also opened up about the fact that she’s “ready to fall in love” again! “It certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives. Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she laughed to HELLO! magazine.