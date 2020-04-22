Drake Shows Off His Buff Body While Getting In A Good Workout At The Gym — See Sexy Pic

Drake put his very impressive physique on display while breaking a sweat at the gym!

Dayummm Drake! You got the internet all in their feelings, no pun intended, about your buffed up body! The 33-year-old spent some time getting in a good workout at the gym (perhaps located inside his 50,000 sq. ft. Toronto mansion?) on Tuesday, April 21. He posted a couple of Instagram stories of him posing in his workout gear where he looked darn good in what he was wearing. Drake sizzled in a Nike black and white t-shirt, short shorts and sneakers while taking a sexy mirror selfie amid all his gym equipment. He, along with many other hunky celebrities like Tyler Cameron, Shawn Mendes and David Beckham, have been doing their best to stay in tiptop shape during their time in quarantine where the results are clearly paying off for each of them.

Could there be some stiff competition, workout wise, between Drake and his son’s mother Sophie Brussaux? Sophie, 30, who welcomed their son Adonis into the world 2 years ago, put her sexy body on display in an IG boomerang video posted on Thursday, April 16. She was seen in it leaning up against a grey inflatable exercise ball in the workout room of her house while looking smoking hot in a pink top and grey sweats.

Life looks to be very good for the Toronto native, at least from a career point of view. His song “Toosie Roll”, which has been inspiring dance crazes across the world amid millions of people being stuck at home, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week. The track earned him yet another chart-topper after he was able to have similar success with past hits like “In My Feelings”, “Nice For What”, “God’s Plan” and “Once Dance”.

Drake also dropped a major teaser about more new music coming out when he practically begged PartyNextDoor to work with him while he was having an Instagram Livestream on Thursday, April 16. “Are you getting on my album orrrrrrrrr,” eagle-eyed fans noticed Drake had written in the comment stream. He added, “it’s not an album without you.”