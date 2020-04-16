Drake Crashes PartyNextDoor’s IG Live To Beg Him To Be On His Next Album

Drake has revealed he wants PartyNextDoor to collab with him on his next album, just weeks after PND dropped a track with the Canadian rapper’s ex Rihanna.

It seems Drake has a spot for fellow Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor on his upcoming album! The 33-year-old crashed an Instagram Livestream on April 16, popping up in PartyNextDoor’s comments section to extend the invitation. “Are you getting on my album orrrrrrrrr,” eagle-eyed fans noticed Drake had written in the comment stream. He added, “it’s not an album without you.” Although there’s no official word on whether the “Partymobile” singer will take Drake up on his offer, he did recently collab with another huge artist: Drake’s ex Rihanna. The “Umbrella” hitmaker leant her vocals to the track “Believe It,” the first new Rihanna song since 2017.

It’s no secret that Drake has been quarantined in his Toronto mansion, and is spending his time in isolation working on his next album. “He’s keeping busy in his home studio right now putting the finishing touches on his next album,” a source close to the “God’s Plan” singer toldearlier this week. “Drake misses his family but he would rather be safe and wait longer until he sees them. In the meantime he’s doing the best he can to make the best of a bad situation and putting all his energy into finishing his album.”Meanwhile, Drake’s latest single “Tootsie Slide” has become a viral TikTok dance, and everyone is getting in on the fun, even’s kidsand, 13. The pair proved that they’ve mastered the routine, and danced virtually with Drake as thousands of fans tuned in.

Fans all over the world have been taking on the “Toosie Slide” ever since Drake released the track on April 3, but many celebrities are also joining in on the craze. Over the weekend, Ciara had her baby bump on full display while doing the moves. Meanwhile, Chris Brown’s five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, also proved to be quite the expert. Chris shared a video of her doing the dance, and Drake was so impressed that he re-posted it on his own Instagram Story.