Drake Shows Off 50,000 Sq. Ft. Toronto Mansion, Complete With Basketball Court & More

It’s good to be Drake! The rapper revealed the inside of his $100 million Toronto mansion, and it’s beyond what you could ever imagine, from a full-size basketball court, to a bedroom bigger than most houses.

Quarantine‘s not so bad when you’re spending it in a 50,000 square foot mansion, is it? Drake took fans inside of his oversized, $100 million pad for the May 2020 issue of Architectural Digest, and his Toronto mansion is beyond belief. In the words of the great Stefon, this place has everything. From a recording studio, to a skull-covered grand piano, cavernous rooms, and even an NBA regulation-sized basketball court, there’s something to discover in every photo from the feature. “Drake Manor,” as AD dubs it, is a far cry from anything you’d see from an aughties rapper on MTV Cribs. The masterpiece of renowned Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, Drake’s place is an ode to Art Deco design, and extremely extravagant.

Drake told the magazine that he wants his estate, which he calls “The Embassy,” to be part of his legacy. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake explained. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” There are treasures to behold in every single inch of the property, which you can catch glimpses of in some of his famous music videos, like “Toosie Slide“. His canary-yellow lounge is backlit with neon and decorated with faux suede-wrapped hexagonal shapes, and features furniture made with dyed ostrich skin and bronze. His luxurious basketball court, which you can see below, is gold and blue, with comfy couches built into the “sidelines.” Unlike your typical court, it’s topped with a 21 square foot skylight

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake said. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Out of his entire swanky digs, Drake’s favorite place to chill is his master bedroom suite. After all, it’s the size of a large house — 3200 square feet, along with 1100 square feet of covered terraces. “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” he says. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”