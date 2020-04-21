John Legend Performs Stunning Rendition Of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ For Prince Tribute

The Prince tribute special was full of incredible moments, including John Legend’s gorgeous performance of one of the singer’s biggest hits, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U.’

John Legend paid a beautiful tribute to Prince during Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince on April 21. The CBS concert special was filmed back in January, and it aired on the four-year anniversary of Prince’s death from an accidental drug overdose. John took the stage in a blue suit jacket (with nothing underneath!) to perform one of Prince’s most iconic songs, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which he performed with his band, The Family, in 1985. The song was made famous by Sinead O’Connor in 1990.

Of course, John has an absolutely incredible voice, so he was the perfect person to lend his vocals to this track for the tribute special. “Prince was in every way incomparable,” John said, while introducing the performance. “But in his artistry, his musicality, and his ambition, he set the stage for all of us who followed. Prince actually kept giving away this next song about being incomparable. He gave it away a few times to other artists, but somehow, it kept coming back to him, because, as the record shows, nothing compares to Prince.”

Earlier this year, John took the stage at the Grammy Awards to partake in yet another tribute to Prince. He was joined by Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs for the performance, which featured some of Prince’s biggest hits. It’s now been four years since Prince tragically passed, but his memory clearly still lives on through those who admired him the most!

Nothing compares to the feels of this song brought by @JohnLegend #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/3zLZFCx5Ww — CBS (@CBS) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Sheila, Usher, and FKA Twigs were also part of the Let’s Go Crazy special. Other artists who performed included H.E.R., Gary Clark Jr., Mavis Staples and more. Maya Rudolph hosted the two-hour event, which aired on CBS. It was an incredible night full of Prince’s most iconic songs, and was an amazing celebration of is life!