‘The Grammy Salute To Prince’ Special: Common, John Legend & More Pay Tribute To Music Icon

Some of the best and boldest in the music industry are coming together to honor the one and only Prince in the ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince’ special on April 21.

Prince was a one-of-a-kind artist so it’s only fair that he’s being honored with a one-of-a-kind TV special. The TV special Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince is airing April 21 is going to feature some epic musical moments from some of his closest friends and collaborators. The tribute concert is being hosted by comedian and actress Maya Rudolph, who is also performing with her Prince cover band Princess. The all-star lineup for the rest of the special includes Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day And The Time, Princess, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, and Usher.

The musicians will be performing hits from Prince’s renowned catalog of songs, including “Purple Rain,” “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs, and Jimmy Jam will also be making special appearances throughout the tribute. The special was filmed back in Jan. 28. However, it’s airing on the 4-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

Prince’s tragic passing shocked the world in 2016. He was only 57 years old at the time of his death. The iconic singer passed away from an accidental drug overdose at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota. Throughout his lifetime, Prince released 39 albums. The 38-time GRAMMY nominee and 7-time GRAMMY winner made an incredible impact on the music industry. His impact is still felt today.

The singer was presented Recording Academy’s President’s Merit Award in 1985. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Icon Award at the 2013 Billboard Awards. Prince may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.