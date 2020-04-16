Serena Williams Reveals Wardrobe Malfunction After Not Being Able To Fit Into Snow White Costume

Tennis living legend Serena Williams gave her Instagram and TikTok followers her best Snow White impression, singing about microwaving leftovers and laughing off her wardrobe malfunction in the back of her costume!

Even for 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, being a mom means doing silly things to get through the day! On April 15, the current world number nine player, 38, took to her TikTok account and reposted the hilarious video to her Instagram page. In the clip, a makeup free Serena addressed her fans wearing her natural hair in a low ponytail and rocking a Snow White costume! “Hello, I’m back,” Serena sang to the camera. “I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes,” she continued to sing. “Speaking of back,” she crooned. “My dress doesn’t fit in the back!” The celebrated athlete and mother-of-one then turned her back to the camera, revealing that the zipper was only fastened to her waist! Clearly, the wardrobe malfunction didn’t faze Serena one bit, who turned her back and went straight to the microwave with her meal! “Snow back,” Serena captioned the post, which received a lot of love from her fans and plenty of laughing emojis!

Serena has been staying safely indoors and quarantining with her family — husband and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, 36, and the couple’s two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — at their home in Florida. In fact, Olympia has become a bit of a sensation on her famous and accomplished mother’s social media accounts. Olympia got in on the princess dress-up game when she sported an adorable purple dress with frills and sparkles in a video Serena shared to her Instagram account on March 31! Serena introduced the “starting lineup” for the Williams/Ohanian clan and, upon introducing Olympia, noted that the sweet tot “loves to sing” and “loves to dance.” But most of all, Serena said her daughter “loves ‘Baby Shark.'”

When she’s not playing dress-up, however, Serena has been finding creative ways to give her over 12 million Instagram followers plenty of fun content. During her Instagram live skin-care routine on March 24, Serena had a special guest sneakily doing her own makeup behind the tennis player’s back! “Olympia, what have you done,” Serena asked her two-year-old, whose face was covered in lipstick and eye shadow of various shades! “I cute,” was all that Olympia could muster by the end of the video, and her famous mom couldn’t help but agree! “Yes, you are beautiful. Even with all that makeup that you did.”

Being in quarantine hasn’t stopped Serena from showing the world the kind of athlete and mother she is. Prior to her Snow White impression, Serena’s previous Instagram post featured her practicing her volleys up against a wall in her home, tactically moving her racket and keeping the tennis ball in play. Since becoming a mother, though, Serena’s focus has shifted to using her platform as a means of demonstrating what it’s like to be a working mom.

In a Feb. 21 Instagram post, Serena captioned a sweet image of herself cradling a sleeping Olympia with a powerful, honest message. “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going,” Serena continued. “I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”