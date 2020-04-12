Katy Perry Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Easter Bunny Outfit — See Pic

Katy Perry got into the Easter spirit! The singer looked so cute in this Bunny costume ahead of a Q&A session with fans!

Katy Perry‘s baby bump is growing by the day! The 35-year-old proudly posed in an Easter Bunny costume in a super cute selfie posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 12. With one hand on her hip, the hilarious white ensemble featured a light pink tummy and ears, pom pom tail and a hood with bright blue eyes. “Somebunny is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions,” she captioned the photo, adding festive bunny and egg emojis.

The photo was presumably taken at Katy’s home where she’s quarantined, and her decor looked totally fit for a bunny! The Teenage Dream singer snapped the mirror selfie in front of her vintage-style wooden door and on-trend pink carpet. Her foyer had some serious Palm Springs vibes, as the doorway was lined with summer-ready straw hats and a colorful beach bag! With a mischievous smile on her face, Katy looked more than ready for afternoon of Easter fun with her fiancee Orlando Bloom!

Katy and Orlando have been fairly low key since going into quarantine, however, they were spotted loading up on groceries on Mar. 18! The couple headed to a Los Angeles area Whole Foods to pick up some essentials, and Katy once again had her bump on display in Aviator Nation’s cozy “Aspen” hoodie. Katy and Orlando were also joined by the “Firework” singer’s older sister Angela Perry, 37. While we didn’t get a peek at what they purchased, Katy’s cravings of pickles and spicy snacks likely made the list!

The singer revealed her pregnancy in the video for her latest single “Never Worn White,” and later answered questions in a live Instagram video. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said to her fans, confirming she was due sometime this summer. The couple revealed they were having a girl with a hilarious picture on April 3 that featured Orlando with pink icing all over his face!