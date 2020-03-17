BeBe Rexha’s Trainer Reveals The Easy Interval Training Workout You Can Do At Home To Get In Shape

If you’re stuck inside & looking for an easy but effective workout, BeBe Rexha’s trainer, Robert Brace, shared the best full-body exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home!

Being stuck inside can be seriously draining and cause you to go stir crazy, but it’s super important to keep moving and make sure you are getting daily exercise. To help you get in shape while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, BeBe Rexha’s, 30, trainer, Robert Brace, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the best interval training workout that will whip you into shape! “COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down and inside out, meaning that many of us will be staying home for longer than we are used to,” Robert shared. “This new normal presents us with an opportunity and a new necessity. An opportunity because now we don’t have the ‘I don’t have time to workout’ excuse and we can take time to work on the dream body that we have always wanted. A necessity because managing stress and anxiety will be essential in the coming weeks. There is no better to accomplish this than by deciding now to commit to taking care of your mind, body and soul wellness.”

Robert shared the four-move total body workout you can do at home that will “transform your body,” which you can see below:

1. Squat and Bounce

“Adding a little bounce to your leg workouts at home can increase the muscle engagement and toning of your workout. Plus, it will give you an extra cardio boost. Here is how to do it. Stand with your feet a little wider than hip-width apart. Keeping your knees in line with your toes while making sure your knees don’t roll in. Lower your hips into a squat position with your thighs parallel to the floor. Once you are at the bottom of the squat do a little bounce by taking your hips slightly up and back down into the squat position and then stand back up straight pushing your body up with your butt and hamstrings (the back of your legs) repeat this 10 times to get your thighs burning and toning.”

2. Reverse Lunge and Bounce

“Keep your upper body straight, engage your core. Make sure you keep your chest up and your shoulders back. Perfect your alignment – Keep your neck long by focusing on a point or object in front of you. Step backward with one leg, lowering your hips until your back knee hovers just above the floor. Both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. At the bottom of your lunge add a little bounce so that your hips come up slightly and return to the bottom of the lunge. Then coming back up to standing. Repeat ten times each leg.”

3. Improve your plank game

“The great thing about planks is that you can see your improvement by increasing the time you can hold your plank. Place your elbows directly under your shoulders with your forearms and palms of your hands on the ground. Straighten your legs. Supporting your body between your toes and your elbows/forearms. Engage your glutes to stabilize your body. Make sure that you don’t lock or hyperextend your knees. Keep your core engaged and pulled in. Be careful not to arch your back or your neck. You can do this by keeping your core engaged and slightly pulled in while focusing on a point on the floor about a foot away from your hands.

“You can make this position more challenging by coming off of your elbows and holding your body weight on your straightened arms. Place your hands are on the floor underneath your shoulders.

You can make this position easier by resting your knees on the floor in either the bent or straight arm position. Start with 20 seconds, gradually increasing the amount of time until you can do a one-minute plank.”

4. Interval Training

“It’s the fastest way to lose weight and get lean. The quick bursts of high intensity followed by short bursts of rest raise your metabolism, burn fat and build lean muscle in a fraction of the time of a regular workout. Try this version.

1. Run on the spot for twenty seconds. Rest for ten seconds

2. Jumping Jacks for twenty seconds. Rest for ten seconds.

3. Punches for twenty seconds. Rest for ten seconds

4. Squats for twenty seconds. Rest for ten seconds

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4″